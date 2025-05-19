Uproar in Rampur: Family Defends Alleged Spy Accused by UP STF
Shahzad, a Rampur local, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI. His family insists he is innocent, claiming he only engaged in cloth trade. His wife, Raziya, and other family members dispute espionage accusations, attributing them to mere cross-border trade operations.
- Country:
- India
A Rampur family is contesting allegations made against one of its own, Shahzad, who was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The STF has accused Shahzad of passing sensitive information and participating in smuggling activities. However, his family, led by his wife Raziya, insists these allegations are baseless. They assert his travels to Pakistan were solely for the purpose of cloth trade.
The family maintains that Shahzad's visits were legal and centered on business, refuting claims of espionage. Noor Jahan, his mother, emphasized the persistence of trade challenges after border restrictions, underscoring her son's innocence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
