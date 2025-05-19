Left Menu

Apple Fined by Russia for Violating LGBT Propaganda Laws

The Russian court has fined Apple 7.5 million roubles for violating Russian LGBT propaganda laws. This comes as part of Moscow's crackdown on 'non-traditional sexual relations.' Apple's representative requested closed hearings, while the broader crackdown aims to target the LGBT movement as extremist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:27 IST
Apple Fined by Russia for Violating LGBT Propaganda Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian court has imposed a 7.5 million roubles ($93,500) fine on Apple for breaching Russian laws regarding what Moscow terms as LGBT propaganda. The decision, announced by the Moscow courts' press office, is part of Russia's 2023 initiative to clamp down on the promotion of 'non-traditional sexual relations.'

Moscow's Tagansky Court determined that Apple Distribution International Ltd. committed three administrative offences, imposing three individual fines of 2.5 million roubles each. Apple has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the ruling.

Mediazona, a news outlet, reported that Apple's representative in court sought to have the hearings closed to the public, concealing details of the disputes. Russia labels the 'international LGBT movement' as extremist, setting a stage for severe legal action against those advocating for LGBT rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025