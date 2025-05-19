A Russian court has imposed a 7.5 million roubles ($93,500) fine on Apple for breaching Russian laws regarding what Moscow terms as LGBT propaganda. The decision, announced by the Moscow courts' press office, is part of Russia's 2023 initiative to clamp down on the promotion of 'non-traditional sexual relations.'

Moscow's Tagansky Court determined that Apple Distribution International Ltd. committed three administrative offences, imposing three individual fines of 2.5 million roubles each. Apple has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the ruling.

Mediazona, a news outlet, reported that Apple's representative in court sought to have the hearings closed to the public, concealing details of the disputes. Russia labels the 'international LGBT movement' as extremist, setting a stage for severe legal action against those advocating for LGBT rights.

