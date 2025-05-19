Left Menu

Revamped OCI Portal to Enhance Immigration Experience

India has launched an upgraded portal for Overseas Citizen of India cardholders. The new platform aims to streamline the registration process, offering improved functionality, security, and a user-friendly interface. Home Minister Amit Shah announced the initiative, emphasizing the importance of providing hassle-free services to Indian-origin citizens residing abroad.

Updated: 19-05-2025 20:33 IST
The Government of India has launched a revamped portal for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, aimed at enhancing user experience with streamlined features and enhanced security measures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the updated platform, highlighting the importance of providing seamless services to Indian-origin citizens across the globe. Shah emphasized ensuring convenience for OCI cardholders visiting or staying in India.

The new portal integrates user-friendly navigation, improved registration processes, and advanced technical features, positioning it to serve more than five million existing cardholders efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

