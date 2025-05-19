Revamped OCI Portal to Enhance Immigration Experience

The Government of India has launched a revamped portal for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, aimed at enhancing user experience with streamlined features and enhanced security measures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the updated platform, highlighting the importance of providing seamless services to Indian-origin citizens across the globe. Shah emphasized ensuring convenience for OCI cardholders visiting or staying in India.

The new portal integrates user-friendly navigation, improved registration processes, and advanced technical features, positioning it to serve more than five million existing cardholders efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)