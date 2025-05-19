Revamped OCI Portal to Enhance Immigration Experience
India has launched an upgraded portal for Overseas Citizen of India cardholders. The new platform aims to streamline the registration process, offering improved functionality, security, and a user-friendly interface. Home Minister Amit Shah announced the initiative, emphasizing the importance of providing hassle-free services to Indian-origin citizens residing abroad.
- Country:
- India
The Government of India has launched a revamped portal for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, aimed at enhancing user experience with streamlined features and enhanced security measures.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the updated platform, highlighting the importance of providing seamless services to Indian-origin citizens across the globe. Shah emphasized ensuring convenience for OCI cardholders visiting or staying in India.
The new portal integrates user-friendly navigation, improved registration processes, and advanced technical features, positioning it to serve more than five million existing cardholders efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Implements Landmark Reforms in Land Registration
Corporate Spring Clean: Over 3,300 Companies Set for Deregistration
Reviving the Timeless Wisdom: Amit Shah Advocates for Sanskrit's Renaissance
Maharashtra's Game-Changing 'One District, One Registration' Scheme
Mohun Bagan Faces Player Registration Ban amidst Transfer Technicalities