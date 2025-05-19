Tragic Turn of Events: Woman Allegedly Consumes Poison Over Phone Dispute

Tragedy struck Mahathapar village as 28-year-old Runi Verma allegedly consumed poison and later succumbed to it. According to police, the incident followed a domestic dispute over her phone usage.

The altercation intensified when her husband, Dharmendra Verma, reportedly asked her to stop using the phone. Following this, Runi ingested poison and was rushed to the hospital, where she unfortunately did not survive.

The local authorities have initiated an investigation, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to uncover further details surrounding her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)