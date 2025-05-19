High Court's Stance on Dark Web and Bomb Threats: A Legal Review
The Delhi High Court denied directing on dark web and VPN use in hoax bomb threats. It acknowledged a detailed SOP by Delhi government for school safety. Contempt plea by Arpit Bhargava highlighted shortcomings in addressing dark web threats. Measures include CCTV, evacuation plans, and safety audits.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has declined to issue directives regarding the use of the dark web and virtual private networks in spreading hoax bomb threats, emphasizing the complexity and global nature of the issue.
Justice Anish Dayal noted the implementation of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure by the Delhi government designed to manage such threats efficiently. The SOP includes installing CCTV cameras, evacuation plans, and conducting regular safety audits and mock drills.
The court was hearing a contempt plea alleging government and police non-compliance with earlier orders to develop an action plan. While acknowledging concerns about the dark web's role in threats, the court asserted that administrative authorities are aware of their responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Schools Penalized for Textbook Exclusivity: A Legal Crackdown
Schools Sanctioned for Textbook Violations
Gujarat's CET: Over 20,000 Students Secure Admission in Residential Schools
Outcry Over Safety Threats in Odisha Tribal Schools
Leaves cancelled, schools shut as Punjab, Rajasthan go on high alert post 'Operation Sindoor'