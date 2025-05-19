French Government and Nestle Under Fire: A Mineral Water Scandal Exposed

A French Senate inquiry has uncovered a scandal involving the government and Nestle, alleging they conspired to hide illegal treatments applied to mineral water, including popular brands like Perrier and Vittel. The report suggests that these practices contravene both French and European guidelines.

Nestle stands accused of using unauthorized methods to treat its mineral waters, with the French government allegedly concealing these actions. After public reports last year exposed these treatments, Nestle agreed to a 2 million euro fine to avert legal action. A 'deliberate strategy' of cover-up was cited, dating back to a government meeting in October 2021.

The scandal's financial impact is estimated at over 3 billion euros, driven by misleading consumer practices that priced treated mineral water significantly above tap water. Despite the controversy, French legislators assure there's no evidence of consumer health risks. Yet, the inquiry has sparked outrage over the integrity of both Nestle and the governmental transparency.

