Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Britain-Iran Standoff Over Spy Allegations

Britain has escalated diplomatic tensions by summoning Iran's ambassador following allegations that three Iranian nationals acted as spies within the UK.

This development comes after Iran protested against what it deems as an illegal detention of one of its citizens in the United Kingdom. Tehran asserts that the UK is violating international law.

The conflict underscores deteriorating ties, with both countries trading accusations. The UK emphasizes its priority on national security, as additional Iranian nationals face ongoing investigations into terrorism-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)