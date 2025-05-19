Left Menu

Israel Allows Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Amidst Global Pressure

Israel permitted five U.N. trucks with humanitarian supplies, including baby food, into Gaza at the Kerem Shalom Crossing. This decision came after global concerns over reports of famine in the besieged area pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to relent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:52 IST
Israel Allows Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Amidst Global Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Israel's military announced on Monday the entry of five U.N. trucks carrying essential humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing. The convoy included critical supplies such as food for babies.

This development follows mounting international pressure and widespread reports of a looming famine in the densely populated region. Global outcry brought significant focus on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

An official statement revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conceded to allowing a limited amount of aid after facing calls for action from numerous countries and organizations advocating for the resolution of the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025