Israel Allows Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Amidst Global Pressure
Israel permitted five U.N. trucks with humanitarian supplies, including baby food, into Gaza at the Kerem Shalom Crossing. This decision came after global concerns over reports of famine in the besieged area pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to relent.
In a significant move, Israel's military announced on Monday the entry of five U.N. trucks carrying essential humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing. The convoy included critical supplies such as food for babies.
This development follows mounting international pressure and widespread reports of a looming famine in the densely populated region. Global outcry brought significant focus on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
An official statement revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conceded to allowing a limited amount of aid after facing calls for action from numerous countries and organizations advocating for the resolution of the humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Food security experts say Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and end its campaign, reports AP.
