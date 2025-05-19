Boost in British Agricultural Exports to EU with New Trade Deal

A new UK-EU trade deal promises a robust increase in British agricultural exports to the European Union, with estimates suggesting a rise of around 16%, according to government data released on Monday.

This boost is attributed to a newly aligned sanitary and phytosanitary agreement that could also trigger an 8% growth in imports from the European Union. This trade adjustment aims to streamline and bolster the movement of fresh agricultural products between the regions.

While the modeling document provided insight into potential changes, it did not specify when these developments are expected to take effect. Nonetheless, the implications for the agricultural trade sector appear promising.

