Hyderabad Man's Family Claims False Implication in Blast Plot Arrest

In a dramatic development, the sister of an arrested 28-year-old Hyderabad man has come forward to assert his innocence, stating he has been wrongly implicated in a purported blast plot. The arrest resulted from a joint police operation between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana authorities.

Syed Sameer and Siraj Ur Rehman, both based in Hyderabad, have been shifted to Visakhapatnam Central Jail following a Vizianagaram court's decision to remand them to 14 days judicial custody. Syed Sameer's family strongly contests the charges, claiming his innocence.

Aliya Begum, Sameer's sister, made an emotional appeal to prominent leaders for justice. Despite allegations of explosives recovery and numerous visitors to their home, she insists they are a small, struggling family. Legal charges encompass several sections of the Explosive Substances Act and UAPA.

(With inputs from agencies.)