Hyderabad Man's Family Claims False Implication in Blast Plot Arrest
The sister of Syed Sameer, arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly planning blasts, insists he's innocent. Sameer and Siraj Ur Rehman were arrested, claiming the accusations are false. His sister pleads for justice, while police report explosives were found. Legal proceedings are underway.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic development, the sister of an arrested 28-year-old Hyderabad man has come forward to assert his innocence, stating he has been wrongly implicated in a purported blast plot. The arrest resulted from a joint police operation between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana authorities.
Syed Sameer and Siraj Ur Rehman, both based in Hyderabad, have been shifted to Visakhapatnam Central Jail following a Vizianagaram court's decision to remand them to 14 days judicial custody. Syed Sameer's family strongly contests the charges, claiming his innocence.
Aliya Begum, Sameer's sister, made an emotional appeal to prominent leaders for justice. Despite allegations of explosives recovery and numerous visitors to their home, she insists they are a small, struggling family. Legal charges encompass several sections of the Explosive Substances Act and UAPA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrests Unveil Espionage Web in Amritsar
Controversy in Palghar: Heated Words Lead to Arrest
Counterterrorism Arrests Spotlight Iranian Plot in London
Iranian Nationals Arrested in Britain's Counter-Terrorism Sweep
UK police arrest several Iranian men over alleged plot to attack site in London, reports AP.