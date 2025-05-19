Left Menu

Tragic Crime in Mumbai: Mother and Teen Boyfriend Arrested

A woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend have been arrested in Mumbai for the rape and murder of her two-and-half-year-old daughter. The incident came to light after the child was brought to the hospital with severe injuries. The arrests were made under the POCSO Act and other charges.

Updated: 19-05-2025 22:18 IST
In a shocking incident, Mumbai police have arrested a woman and her teenage boyfriend following the rape and murder of her young daughter. The tragic case has raised public outrage, highlighting serious issues concerning child safety and domestic crimes.

The two-and-a-half-year-old victim was rushed to a government hospital on Sunday night with severe injuries, leading hospital authorities to notify law enforcement. Despite initial claims by the mother attributing the injuries to epilepsy, further medical examination revealed foul play, resulting in arrests under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

The accused, a 19-year-old man, allegedly committed the crime in the presence of the mother, who was in a relationship with him following her divorce. The case draws attention to the urgent need for stronger protective measures for vulnerable children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

