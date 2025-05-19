Tragic Crime in Mumbai: Mother and Teen Boyfriend Arrested

In a shocking incident, Mumbai police have arrested a woman and her teenage boyfriend following the rape and murder of her young daughter. The tragic case has raised public outrage, highlighting serious issues concerning child safety and domestic crimes.

The two-and-a-half-year-old victim was rushed to a government hospital on Sunday night with severe injuries, leading hospital authorities to notify law enforcement. Despite initial claims by the mother attributing the injuries to epilepsy, further medical examination revealed foul play, resulting in arrests under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

The accused, a 19-year-old man, allegedly committed the crime in the presence of the mother, who was in a relationship with him following her divorce. The case draws attention to the urgent need for stronger protective measures for vulnerable children.

