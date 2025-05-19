Supreme Court Allows Stripping of Protections for Venezuelans
The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to revoke Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans, leaving them vulnerable to deportation. This decision pauses a previous federal ruling that maintained their protection, citing unsafe conditions in Venezuela due to natural disasters and civil strife.
The Supreme Court on Monday granted a request from the Trump administration, paving the way for the revocation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially subjecting them to deportation. The court's decision saw only a single dissenting vote.
This order effectively pauses an earlier ruling from a San Francisco federal judge that had extended TPS protections, which would have expired the previous month. The status has been critical in allowing Venezuelans in the U.S. to work and live legally, as their homeland is deemed unsafe.
Conditions in Venezuela, characterized by natural disasters and civil unrest, were the basis for the original extension of TPS, highlighting the vulnerability of those now facing possible expulsion from the United States.
