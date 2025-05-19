Global Leaders Demand Israel Halt Gaza Offensive
Leaders of Britain, France, and Canada issued a stern warning to Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and end aid restrictions. They expressed concern over the denial of humanitarian aid, which could breach international law, and threatened further action, including sanctions.
In a notable declaration on Monday, the leaders of Britain, France, and Canada jointly warned Israel against its continued military operations in Gaza. They emphasized the critical need for the easing of aid restrictions in the conflict-ridden area.
A strongly worded statement released by the British government condemned Israel's blockade on essential humanitarian assistance to Gaza's civilian population, highlighting potential violations of International Humanitarian Law.
The statement also strongly criticized any Israeli attempts to expand settlements in the West Bank, suggesting that non-compliance could lead to targeted sanctions by the Western nations.
