Left Menu

Global Leaders Demand Israel Halt Gaza Offensive

Leaders of Britain, France, and Canada issued a stern warning to Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and end aid restrictions. They expressed concern over the denial of humanitarian aid, which could breach international law, and threatened further action, including sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:36 IST
Global Leaders Demand Israel Halt Gaza Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a notable declaration on Monday, the leaders of Britain, France, and Canada jointly warned Israel against its continued military operations in Gaza. They emphasized the critical need for the easing of aid restrictions in the conflict-ridden area.

A strongly worded statement released by the British government condemned Israel's blockade on essential humanitarian assistance to Gaza's civilian population, highlighting potential violations of International Humanitarian Law.

The statement also strongly criticized any Israeli attempts to expand settlements in the West Bank, suggesting that non-compliance could lead to targeted sanctions by the Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025