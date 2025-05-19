Left Menu

Explosive Unrest: Arrests Made After Titagarh Blast

A blast rattled an apartment in Titagarh, near Kolkata, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including a Trinamool Congress councillor. The explosion occurred in Ward 4 of the Titagrah Municipality, raising concerns. Initial investigations suggest stored explosives in the flat. A nearby shanty also sustained damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:45 IST
  • India

An explosion ripped through an apartment in Titagarh, a suburb near Kolkata, early Monday, causing significant structural damage. Panicked residents reported the incident, prompting swift action from local law enforcement.

Three arrests have been made in the aftermath, including a local Trinamool Congress councillor, identified as Arman Mandal. According to police officials, the flat, rented by Mandal, is suspected to have stored explosives which likely caused the blast.

Subsequent investigations are underway while nearby structures, such as a shanty recently hit by falling debris, report additional damage. Authorities continue to assess the situation and maintain safety in the congested locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

