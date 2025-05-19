Explosive Unrest: Arrests Made After Titagarh Blast

An explosion ripped through an apartment in Titagarh, a suburb near Kolkata, early Monday, causing significant structural damage. Panicked residents reported the incident, prompting swift action from local law enforcement.

Three arrests have been made in the aftermath, including a local Trinamool Congress councillor, identified as Arman Mandal. According to police officials, the flat, rented by Mandal, is suspected to have stored explosives which likely caused the blast.

Subsequent investigations are underway while nearby structures, such as a shanty recently hit by falling debris, report additional damage. Authorities continue to assess the situation and maintain safety in the congested locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)