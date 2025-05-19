Violence Erupts in Rajasthan: Stabbing Incident Shakes Kanwas Town

Normalcy returned to Kanwas town in Rajasthan after violent protests erupted following the fatal stabbing of Sandeep Sharma by Ateek Ahmed. Authorities have reached a compensation agreement with the victim's family, assuring no action against protesters and compensation, including financial aid and a job for Sharma's wife.

On Sunday, tensions flared when Ahmed fatally stabbed Sharma over a minor quarrel. In anger, protesters set fire to Ahmed's home, which led to explosions from gas cylinders. Police detained Ahmed and his associate later that night. Negotiations mediated by state energy minister Heeralal Nagar led to an agreement easing tensions.

The agreement grants Rs 15 lakh in public contributions to Sharma's family, covers educational expenses for his children, and ensures a contractual job for his wife. In addition, the local administration denied any punitive actions tied to Sunday's arson. Prohibitory orders remain in place to ensure continued peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)