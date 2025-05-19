Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Alleged Assault on Hindu Family in Mandi

Hindu right outfits organized a protest in Mandi, demanding legal action against individuals accused of assaulting a Hindu family on May 13. The incident occurred over a dispute about water access. The Vishva Hindu Parishad led the protest, submitting a memorandum to key officials.

On Monday, several Hindu right outfits staged a protest march towards the deputy commissioner's office in Mandi, calling for legal measures against those accused of beating members of a Hindu family earlier this month.

The protest, led by organizations including the Vishva Hindu Parishad, resulted in a memorandum being submitted to the state's chief minister and governor.

The alleged incident involved Bhagat Ram Chauhan, a retired Jail department official, and his family, who reportedly faced violence over a water dispute near School Bazar on May 13.

