Protest Erupts Over Alleged Assault on Hindu Family in Mandi

On Monday, several Hindu right outfits staged a protest march towards the deputy commissioner's office in Mandi, calling for legal measures against those accused of beating members of a Hindu family earlier this month.

The protest, led by organizations including the Vishva Hindu Parishad, resulted in a memorandum being submitted to the state's chief minister and governor.

The alleged incident involved Bhagat Ram Chauhan, a retired Jail department official, and his family, who reportedly faced violence over a water dispute near School Bazar on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)