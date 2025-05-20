Left Menu

Monetary Dispute Turns Violent: Finger Bitten Off in Hyderabad Scuffle

In Hyderabad, a dispute over money led to a violent altercation when a 26-year-old man allegedly bit off a woman's finger. The conflict arose from a monetary disagreement related to a chit business. The victim's daughter filed a complaint, resulting in the man's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Hyderabad, a financial dispute escalated into violence when a young man reportedly bit off a woman's finger during a confrontation. Police reported that the incident, which occurred on May 17, involved a 26-year-old employee of a private firm and his former landlord, a 45-year-old woman.

The altercation stemmed from an unresolved debt linked to a chit fund, with the woman and her daughter obligated to pay the accused couple Rs 30,000. However, due to rent arrears from a previous tenant, the landlords planned to deduct Rs 5,000, sparking the heated exchange.

During the argument at the woman's residence, a struggle ensued, leading to the grievous injury. The victim received medical treatment, but doctors were unable to reattach the severed finger portion. Following a complaint filed by the victim's daughter, authorities arrested the man, sending him to jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

