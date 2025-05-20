Mystery Surrounds Unidentified Corpses in Tripoli's Abu Salim Hospital

At least 58 unidentified corpses were discovered on Monday in a Tripoli hospital controlled by a militia, according to the interior ministry. The bodies were found in Abu Salim Accidents Hospital's morgue refrigerator, following a report from the institution. This discovery shines a light on ongoing turmoil in Libya's capital.

Images released by the ministry show the remains in various states of decomposition, some burnt, tagged with numbers and censored faces. An active investigation is underway to determine the identities of the deceased. So far, 23 bodies have been examined, with legal processes such as documenting data and collecting samples completed.

The Abu Salim neighborhood, previously home to the Stabilisation Support Apparatus led by Abdulghani Kikli, has seen significant upheaval following the leader's death. In response to militia activities, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah ordered the dismantling of armed groups, causing fierce clashes and resulting in civilian casualties.

