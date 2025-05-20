Katherine Reilly Steps In as SEC's Acting Inspector General
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has appointed Katherine Reilly as its acting inspector general, taking over from Deborah Jeffrey, who is retiring after a tenure starting in 2023.
The transition marks a significant change within the SEC's Office of Inspector General, as Reilly takes the helm.
The appointment is part of an ongoing effort to ensure continuity in leadership within one of the agency's key oversight roles.
