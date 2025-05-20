Left Menu

Katherine Reilly Steps In as SEC's Acting Inspector General

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has appointed Katherine Reilly as its acting inspector general, taking over from Deborah Jeffrey, who is retiring after a tenure starting in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 05:27 IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced Katherine Reilly as its new acting inspector general. This decision follows the retirement of Deborah Jeffrey, who stepped into the role in 2023.

The transition marks a significant change within the SEC's Office of Inspector General, as Reilly takes the helm.

The appointment is part of an ongoing effort to ensure continuity in leadership within one of the agency's key oversight roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

