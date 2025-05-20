Farmers Challenge U.S. Perception: Debunking 'Genocide' Myths in South Africa

In advance of a crucial meeting between South Africa's president and U.S. President Donald Trump, Afrikaner farmers in South Africa are disputing the American administration's assertions of genocide and land seizures.

The Trump administration's claims have stirred controversy, affecting international relations. Farmers at a bustling agricultural fair in Bothaville challenge these narratives, emphasizing the need for safety for all farmers regardless of race.

South African authorities point out that crime impacts Black and white farmers alike. Many farmers are urging for greater resources and policing to protect these vulnerable communities from crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)