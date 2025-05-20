Tragedy in the Fields: ASHA Worker's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation
A 40-year-old ASHA worker named Rajkumari was found dead in a semi-naked condition in a maize field in Alapur, sparking suspicions of sexual assault. Police are investigating, aided by forensic teams. Rajkumari, a mother of three, was involved in a land dispute, and two individuals have been detained for questioning.
A tragic incident has unfolded in Alapur, as authorities investigate the mysterious death of a 40-year-old ASHA worker named Rajkumari, discovered in a maize field. Found in a semi-naked state, the case raises suspicions of sexual assault, according to local police.
The discovery was made on Monday night, shortly after Rajkumari was last seen returning to her village on a scooty with a known ANM. The victim, a mother of three, was also entangled in a civil land dispute, adding complexity to her case.
Authorities have detained two individuals for questioning based on the family's suspicions. Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Singh has mobilized four teams, including SOG and surveillance units, to spearhead the inquiry, with further legal proceedings ongoing.
