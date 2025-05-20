Balancing Regulations and Freedom: Insights from Finance Minister Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between regulations and freedom to ensure fair competition in her address at the Competition Commission of India's 16th Annual Day event in New Delhi.

As the Corporate Affairs Minister, Sitharaman highlighted the critical role of the CCI in adapting to market changes and stated that the regulatory framework should facilitate quick approvals for mergers that do not harm competitive practices.

The event also witnessed the release of a new Diagnostic Toolkit for Public Procurement Officers and FAQs on handling combinations, reaffirming the need for responsive and effective competition regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)