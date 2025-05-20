Mystery Shooting Targets Shiv Sena Youth Leader's Car
An unknown gunman fired shots at a vehicle used by a Shiv Sena youth leader in Pune. The event took place late Monday after Nilesh Ghare entered his office. The police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
An unidentified assailant targeted a vehicle belonging to a Shiv Sena youth wing leader in Pune, local police reported on Tuesday.
The incident occurred shortly after Nilesh Ghare, leader of Yuva Sena, had exited his car and entered his office in Warje late Monday night, according to authorities.
Two masked individuals arrived on a motorcycle, with one discharging a firearm at the parked vehicle before making a quick escape. An investigation is underway, and officials are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the vicinity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
