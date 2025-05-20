Left Menu

International Pressure Mounts on Israel Over Gaza Aid

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot criticized Israel's limited humanitarian aid access to Gaza, calling for immediate and unrestricted support. World leaders from Britain, Canada, and France have threatened concrete actions if Israel does not cease military offensives in Gaza and remove aid restrictions, increasing pressure on Israeli leadership.

Updated: 20-05-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:10 IST
International criticism has intensified as French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned Israel's current humanitarian aid access to Gaza as inadequate.

Barrot, speaking on France Inter radio, emphasized the need for immediate and unimpeded aid, urging Israel to remove barriers.

Joining the chorus, leaders from Britain, Canada, and France on Monday expressed their readiness to take decisive action against Israel unless it halts its military operations in Gaza and alleviates aid restrictions, further challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

