International Pressure Mounts on Israel Over Gaza Aid

International criticism has intensified as French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned Israel's current humanitarian aid access to Gaza as inadequate.

Barrot, speaking on France Inter radio, emphasized the need for immediate and unimpeded aid, urging Israel to remove barriers.

Joining the chorus, leaders from Britain, Canada, and France on Monday expressed their readiness to take decisive action against Israel unless it halts its military operations in Gaza and alleviates aid restrictions, further challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)