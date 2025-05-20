Revamping Defense Supply Chains: NITI Aayog's Call for Legal Overhaul

NITI Aayog has released a working paper calling for amendments to defence laws to bolster supply chain resilience in light of rising geopolitical tensions and cybersecurity threats.

The paper emphasizes the importance of a resilient defence supply chain for national security and suggests legal and policy reforms to fortify the framework.

Recommendations include updating the Defence of India Act, integrating cybersecurity measures, and promoting Public-Private Partnerships to enhance defence logistics' agility and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)