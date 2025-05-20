Revamping Defense Supply Chains: NITI Aayog's Call for Legal Overhaul
A NITI Aayog paper suggests revising defence laws to enhance supply chain resilience amid geopolitical tensions, cybersecurity threats, and global disruptions. It proposes legal changes, cybersecurity upgrades, and promotes domestic sourcing and PPPs to ensure robust military logistics and national defence readiness.
NITI Aayog has released a working paper calling for amendments to defence laws to bolster supply chain resilience in light of rising geopolitical tensions and cybersecurity threats.
The paper emphasizes the importance of a resilient defence supply chain for national security and suggests legal and policy reforms to fortify the framework.
Recommendations include updating the Defence of India Act, integrating cybersecurity measures, and promoting Public-Private Partnerships to enhance defence logistics' agility and efficiency.
