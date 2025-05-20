Tragic Clash in Mathura: Brothers Beaten to Death Over Power Dispute

In a shocking turn of events, two brothers from Peelua Sadikpur in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, were reportedly beaten to death by the local village head and his accomplices. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, occurred after a heated dispute over a prolonged power outage.

According to the victims' father, Bachchan Singh, his sons, Tilak Singh and Vijendra Singh, who worked as mehndi artists, were killed while on their way to Govardhan. The dispute reportedly began when the brothers requested the village head to intervene in restoring electricity supply.

Upon receiving threats, they attempted to flee but were ambushed and brutally attacked. Initially thought to be accidental, the case is now a murder investigation, with police pursuing multiple leads based on the family's allegations.

