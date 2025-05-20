Left Menu

Tragic Clash in Mathura: Brothers Beaten to Death Over Power Dispute

In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, two brothers were allegedly beaten to death by a village head and his aides following a request to repair a power outage. The family accuses the village head of orchestrating the fatal attack. Police have registered a murder FIR and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:46 IST
Tragic Clash in Mathura: Brothers Beaten to Death Over Power Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, two brothers from Peelua Sadikpur in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, were reportedly beaten to death by the local village head and his accomplices. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, occurred after a heated dispute over a prolonged power outage.

According to the victims' father, Bachchan Singh, his sons, Tilak Singh and Vijendra Singh, who worked as mehndi artists, were killed while on their way to Govardhan. The dispute reportedly began when the brothers requested the village head to intervene in restoring electricity supply.

Upon receiving threats, they attempted to flee but were ambushed and brutally attacked. Initially thought to be accidental, the case is now a murder investigation, with police pursuing multiple leads based on the family's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025