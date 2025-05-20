Ramaphosa Greenlights SIU Probes Into SITA Procurement and Bushbuckridge Projects

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two significant proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe serious allegations of corruption, maladministration, and irregular procurement practices at both the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) and the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality in Mpumalanga. These investigations mark a continued effort by the government to crack down on misuse of public funds and enforce accountability across key public institutions.

Focus on SITA’s Procurement Irregularities

The first proclamation directs the SIU to investigate the SITA, a state-owned entity responsible for managing and delivering ICT services across government departments. The investigation zeroes in on the procurement process of a Turnkey Software Asset Management Solution and related Integrated Logistics Support Services.

According to the SIU, the key objective is to determine whether the procurement adhered to National Treasury guidelines, and whether it was marred by any irregularities such as a lack of transparency, improper bidding processes, or unjustified expenditure of public funds.

The SIU will also scrutinise the conduct of SITA employees, suppliers, or other third parties who may have played a role in the contract. Importantly, the timeframe for the investigation spans from 13 July 2017 to 16 May 2025, but it may also include actions that occurred before or after this period if deemed relevant.

This investigation aims to uncover not only direct instances of corruption but also potential systemic issues that allowed such conduct to go unchecked. If wrongdoing is discovered, the SIU is authorised to institute civil proceedings through the High Court or a Special Tribunal, seeking to recover losses suffered by the state.

Bushbuckridge Local Municipality Under the Spotlight

Under Proclamation 259 of 2025, the SIU will also investigate allegations of maladministration and financial misconduct related to the Lillydale Phase 1 project in Bushbuckridge, specifically Contract No. BLM R119, MIG/MP/1710/RST/18/19, which involves the paving of internal streets.

The investigation will assess whether the procurement and contracting process was conducted fairly, transparently, competitively, and in accordance with relevant municipal policies and national legislation. The inquiry extends to any acts of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure, as well as any improper or unlawful conduct by municipal officials, suppliers, and service providers.

The period under review is from 1 January 2018 to 16 May 2025, with room to probe earlier or later incidents if they are connected to the project in question. The SIU’s mandate includes identifying how such financial irregularities occurred and recommending measures to prevent future occurrences.

Legal and Criminal Implications

The SIU operates under the authority of the SIU and Special Tribunals Act, which empowers it to not only investigate but also act on the outcomes. If the unit uncovers evidence of criminal behavior, it will refer the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for criminal prosecution. Additionally, the SIU has the power to initiate civil litigation to recover public funds lost to fraud, corruption, or other forms of maladministration.

These proclamations represent a clear commitment by the presidency to restore integrity and accountability in government operations. They come at a time when public trust in institutions is being tested, and the effective use of taxpayer money is under increased scrutiny.

A Broader Mandate for Systemic Reform

Beyond targeting specific incidents of corruption, the SIU is also tasked with identifying broader systemic weaknesses that allow such practices to flourish. This aligns with the government's wider anti-corruption agenda, which seeks not only to punish offenders but also to fortify public institutions against future misconduct.

The SIU’s findings are expected to contribute significantly to institutional reforms in procurement and governance practices across public sector entities.

The dual investigations into SITA and Bushbuckridge Local Municipality are likely to have far-reaching consequences. As the probes unfold, they may expose entrenched patterns of corruption and pave the way for both punitive and preventive measures. The public and civil society stakeholders alike will be watching closely to see whether these efforts translate into tangible reforms and restored confidence in public governance.