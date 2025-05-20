Bhopal Assault Case: An Explosive Report by NCW Unveils Criminal Network

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has released a damning report on the Bhopal college sexual assault case, revealing coercion for religious conversion and the presence of an organised criminal network.

The investigation uncovered a shocking narrative involving college students who allegedly drugged, raped, and filmed female students, utilizing the videos for blackmail to introduce more victims, under threat of public exposure.

The NCW has called for thorough investigations into the accused's links with drug trafficking and urged media to handle survivor narratives sensitively.

(With inputs from agencies.)