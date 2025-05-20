Left Menu

Bhopal Assault Case: An Explosive Report by NCW Unveils Criminal Network

The NCW investigated a Bhopal college sexual assault case, uncovering coercion for religious conversion and potential criminal networks. A group of students allegedly drugged, raped, and blackmailed victims. The Commission recommends further inquiries and actions to ensure justice and protect the identities of the survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has released a damning report on the Bhopal college sexual assault case, revealing coercion for religious conversion and the presence of an organised criminal network.

The investigation uncovered a shocking narrative involving college students who allegedly drugged, raped, and filmed female students, utilizing the videos for blackmail to introduce more victims, under threat of public exposure.

The NCW has called for thorough investigations into the accused's links with drug trafficking and urged media to handle survivor narratives sensitively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

