Bhopal Assault Case: An Explosive Report by NCW Unveils Criminal Network
The NCW investigated a Bhopal college sexual assault case, uncovering coercion for religious conversion and potential criminal networks. A group of students allegedly drugged, raped, and blackmailed victims. The Commission recommends further inquiries and actions to ensure justice and protect the identities of the survivors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has released a damning report on the Bhopal college sexual assault case, revealing coercion for religious conversion and the presence of an organised criminal network.
The investigation uncovered a shocking narrative involving college students who allegedly drugged, raped, and filmed female students, utilizing the videos for blackmail to introduce more victims, under threat of public exposure.
The NCW has called for thorough investigations into the accused's links with drug trafficking and urged media to handle survivor narratives sensitively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fraudulent NEET Exam Attempt Sparks Investigation in Kerala
Phones Smuggled into Kannur Jail Prompt Investigation
Unveiling the Fentanyl Crisis: Inside Reuters' Award-Winning Investigation
Tragic Case of Animal Cruelty Sparks Investigation
Massive Real Estate Fraud Exposed: WTC Group Under Investigation