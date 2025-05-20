Left Menu

Nagaland Gears Up for Monsoon with Strategic Preparations

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio heads efforts to prepare for the monsoon by assessing essential commodity availability and ensuring road safety through strict vehicle weight limits. The state enforces proactive measures, including district updates on preparedness, emergency fund allocations, and adherence to construction standards, amid forecasts of erratic rainfall.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review preparations for the upcoming monsoon, underlining the need to secure essential commodities across districts.

He instructed departments to enforce vehicle weight limits on roads and to conduct regular inspections, in a bid to maintain road safety and traffic flow.

With a forecast of erratic rainfall from the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, the government emphasized stringent construction protocols and community-centered disaster management strategies.

