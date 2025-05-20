Nagaland Gears Up for Monsoon with Strategic Preparations

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review preparations for the upcoming monsoon, underlining the need to secure essential commodities across districts.

He instructed departments to enforce vehicle weight limits on roads and to conduct regular inspections, in a bid to maintain road safety and traffic flow.

With a forecast of erratic rainfall from the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, the government emphasized stringent construction protocols and community-centered disaster management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)