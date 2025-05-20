Harsh Malhotra Lays Foundation for Five Vehicular Underpasses in Kushinagar

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways & Corporate Affairs, Shri Harsh Malhotra, today led the foundation stone laying ceremony for five vital vehicular underpasses in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. These underpasses—Baghnath, Ken Union Chowk, Fazilnagar, Salemgarh, and Patheria—are set to redefine road connectivity, traffic management, and regional development.

The occasion was graced by several dignitaries, including Smt. Vijay Lakshmi Gautam, Minister of State for Rural Development in the Uttar Pradesh Government; Member of Parliament from Kushinagar, Shri Vijay Kumar Dubey; MLAs Shri Mohan Verma, Dr. Asim Kumar, Shri Surender Kumar Kushwaha; and MLC Dr. Ratan Pal Singh. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were also present.

Project Scope and Impact

Envisioned as a key component of regional infrastructure advancement, the five underpasses are being developed at an estimated total cost of ₹111 crores. Combined, they will cover a stretch of 5.4 km and are targeted for completion by the end of 2026. Once operational, these underpasses will help reduce road accidents, eliminate traffic bottlenecks, and ensure safer, more efficient commutes.

Shri Harsh Malhotra stated that these projects would not only safeguard human lives by minimizing accidents but also enhance fuel efficiency and reduce environmental pollution due to smoother traffic flow. According to the minister, these improvements in connectivity would serve as a “stepping stone for prosperity,” catalyzing social and economic growth in the region.

India’s Expanding Road Network

Highlighting the transformative journey of India’s highway infrastructure under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Malhotra pointed out that the country’s National Highway network has expanded by an impressive 60%, growing from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,195 km in 2024. Uttar Pradesh alone has seen over 4,300 km of national highways developed over the last decade, making it the second-largest NH-holding state in India.

Shri Malhotra emphasized that road infrastructure is a vital pillar of India's economic backbone, stating, “Every rupee spent on infrastructure has a multiplier effect of 3.2 times in the GDP of the nation.”

Review of Gorakhpur Ring Road Project

During his visit to the region, Shri Malhotra also inspected the 75 km Gorakhpur Ring Road project, which is being executed at a cost of ₹1,780 crores. While reviewing the site en route to Kushinagar, the Minister was updated by officials on the progress of the remaining 26 km stretch. He urged swift completion of the pending segment to ensure the project meets its scheduled opening for public use.

Integrated Development of Eastern Uttar Pradesh

Shri Malhotra also reviewed other ongoing NHAI projects in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized that the government is simultaneously promoting “Vikas” (development) and “Virasat” (heritage), especially by improving connectivity to religious and cultural hubs such as Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Varanasi.

Four Ring Road projects—in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj—are under development to decongest traffic and improve urban mobility. The Minister instructed concerned authorities to expedite construction timelines and deliver these vital projects promptly.

Flagship Initiatives to Enhance Road Safety and Welfare

Shri Malhotra also spotlighted a series of initiatives by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aimed at enhancing road safety and welfare of transport workers. These include:

‘Cashless Golden Hour’ scheme : Offers cashless treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh for road accident victims within the critical first hour.

‘Good Samaritans’ scheme : Rewards individuals who help accident victims with a ₹25,000 cash incentive.

‘Abhay Sarathi’ programme : Supports the welfare of truck drivers by offering free medical checkups and support services.

‘Rajmarg’ and ‘Sukhadh’ apps: Provide real-time updates, road condition alerts, and assistance services for highway users.

Towards a Viksit Bharat

In his closing remarks, Shri Harsh Malhotra reaffirmed the government's commitment to infrastructure-led growth. “These road projects are not just cement and concrete; they are pathways to economic empowerment, regional upliftment, and a transformed India. Infrastructure is the foundation of Viksit Bharat,” he declared.

As Uttar Pradesh continues to emerge as a major hub of development, these strategic underpasses and highway projects mark a pivotal step toward realizing the vision of a stronger, safer, and more connected India.