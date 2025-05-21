Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Oklahoma's Immigration Law Enforcement

A federal judge has temporarily blocked an Oklahoma law that penalizes non-citizens entering the state illegally, citing federal jurisdiction over immigration. This decision, seen as a win by the ACLU, pauses enforcement while a legal challenge proceeds, raising debates over state versus federal authority on immigration laws.

21-05-2025
A federal judge in Oklahoma has put a temporary stop to the enforcement of a contentious law targeting non-citizens entering the state illegally. This decision comes amid debates on the balance of power between state and federal authority over immigration issues.

U.S. District Judge Bernard Jones issued a 14-day injunction on the enforcement of HB 4156, following a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) representing local advocacy groups and individual plaintiffs. The ACLU hailed the ruling as a major win for Oklahoma's immigrant community, viewing it as a stride toward a permanent block on the law.

Despite criticism from state officials, including Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who believes the halt undermines efforts to curb drug trafficking, Jones maintained that immigration is a federal matter. The case has reignited discussions on the federal government's exclusive rights to regulate immigration.

