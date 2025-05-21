Left Menu

El Salvador's New Law Targets Foreign Donations

El Salvador's Congress passed a law imposing a 30% tax on foreign donations to local NGOs, sparking concerns about increased state control. The law aims to enhance transparency and national sovereignty, requiring organizations to register their activities. Funds raised will benefit public interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 07:04 IST
In a significant move, El Salvador's Congress approved a law on Tuesday introducing a 30% tax on foreign transactions for local organizations, a measure that critics argue enhances state control over NGOs.

The legislation, passed with a majority of 57 votes to three, is set to take effect within eight days of its official publication. Lawmakers assert it will bolster transparency in local operations and influence, with mandatory registry for organizations.

According to legislator Suecy Callejas, the law addresses a regulatory gap, creating a registry to supervise foreign agents and safeguard national sovereignty against disguised external influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

