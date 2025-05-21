Returning Home: The Venezuelan Exodus Amidst Immigration Crackdowns

For two months, Jose Alberto Gonzalez and his family lived in their Denver apartment, avoiding public spaces to evade immigration agents. Reluctantly, they embarked on a journey back to Venezuela, prompted by increased deportation fears under Trump's administration.

During Gonzalez's time in the US, his children's education was a priority. However, the high-profile raids and a Supreme Court decision stripping legal protections for Venezuelan immigrants forced them to reconsider their future.

Gonzalez's story reflects a widespread trend. Many immigrant families are opting for self-deportation, significantly affecting school attendance and creating uncertainty across communities. Trump's policies, despite criticism, are encouraging this shift as families prioritize safety over opportunity.

