Left Menu

Returning Home: The Venezuelan Exodus Amidst Immigration Crackdowns

Jose Alberto Gonzalez and his family, Venezuelan immigrants in the US, faced increasing fear of deportation following changes in immigration policies. Despite hoping to stay for a decade, they decided to return to Venezuela due to intensified enforcement and a Supreme Court decision, highlighting broader impacts on immigrant communities and schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:18 IST
Returning Home: The Venezuelan Exodus Amidst Immigration Crackdowns
immigrants

For two months, Jose Alberto Gonzalez and his family lived in their Denver apartment, avoiding public spaces to evade immigration agents. Reluctantly, they embarked on a journey back to Venezuela, prompted by increased deportation fears under Trump's administration.

During Gonzalez's time in the US, his children's education was a priority. However, the high-profile raids and a Supreme Court decision stripping legal protections for Venezuelan immigrants forced them to reconsider their future.

Gonzalez's story reflects a widespread trend. Many immigrant families are opting for self-deportation, significantly affecting school attendance and creating uncertainty across communities. Trump's policies, despite criticism, are encouraging this shift as families prioritize safety over opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025