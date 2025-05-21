Left Menu

Putin's Kursk Visit: A Post-Invasion Assessment

Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first visit to Kursk since Russian forces ousted Ukrainian troops. He met with local volunteers and officials, visiting the Kursk-II nuclear plant. Earlier conflicts saw Ukraine breach the region, a significant move following Russia's 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:43 IST
Putin's Kursk Visit: A Post-Invasion Assessment
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently visited the western Kursk region, marking his first trip since Russian forces removed Ukrainian troops from the area last month.

During the visit, Putin engaged with volunteer organizations and toured the Kursk-II nuclear power plant. State television footage captured him in discussions with volunteers and local officials, including acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein. Putin was accompanied by Sergei Kiriyenko, the Kremlin's first deputy chief of staff.

In a significant military development, Russia announced in late April that it had successfully expelled Ukrainian forces from Kursk, ending the largest incursion into Russian land since World War Two. Following Russia's invasion in 2022, Ukraine launched a major attack on August 6, breaching the Russian border in the Kursk region with drone support and heavy Western weaponry. At the peak, Ukrainian forces controlled nearly 1,400 square kilometers of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025