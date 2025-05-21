Left Menu

Temple Heist Unraveled: Arrests and Recoveries Made

After a heist at the Sankat Mochan temple residence, police arrested six household staff members, recovering stolen valuables. The theft, reported by Mahant Vishwambar Nath Mishra post-return from Delhi, led to a police chase where suspects were injured and arrested following a shootout. All stolen items were retrieved.

Temple Heist Unraveled: Arrests and Recoveries Made
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a swift operation, police apprehended six individuals linked to a theft at the Mahant's residence of the Sankat Mochan temple, officials reported on Wednesday. Jewellery and cash had been taken from the Tulsi Ghat home on Sunday while the Mahant was out of town.

Mahant Vishwambar Nath Mishra, who was in Delhi during the incident, informed authorities upon his return on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Bansal noted that analysis of CCTV footage provided critical leads, revealing masked assailants entering the premises.

The suspects were traced to Ramnagar late Tuesday; ensuing raid efforts led to a shootout. Three suspects, Vicky, Jitendra, and Rakesh, sustained leg injuries while others surrendered. All involved were identified as residence employees. Recovered items included all missing valuables, and the injured are now receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

