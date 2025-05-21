Temple Heist Unraveled: Arrests and Recoveries Made

In a swift operation, police apprehended six individuals linked to a theft at the Mahant's residence of the Sankat Mochan temple, officials reported on Wednesday. Jewellery and cash had been taken from the Tulsi Ghat home on Sunday while the Mahant was out of town.

Mahant Vishwambar Nath Mishra, who was in Delhi during the incident, informed authorities upon his return on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Bansal noted that analysis of CCTV footage provided critical leads, revealing masked assailants entering the premises.

The suspects were traced to Ramnagar late Tuesday; ensuing raid efforts led to a shootout. Three suspects, Vicky, Jitendra, and Rakesh, sustained leg injuries while others surrendered. All involved were identified as residence employees. Recovered items included all missing valuables, and the injured are now receiving medical care.

