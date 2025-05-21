Left Menu

Alleged Arsonists Charged in Fires Linked to UK Prime Minister

A Ukrainian national, Petro Pochynok, has been charged with arson in connection to fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Two other individuals, Roman Lavrynovych and Stanislav Carpiuc, are also in police custody. Starmer condemned the acts as attacks on democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:01 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Ukrainian national, Petro Pochynok, has been formally charged with arson following a series of fires targeting properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to British police on Wednesday.

Authorities were called to multiple fires over a recent five-day period, including incidents at the North London home of Starmer, a nearby former residence, and a vehicle previously owned by the British leader. Pochynok, aged 34, faces charges of conspiracy to commit arson with the intent to endanger life, with a court appearance scheduled in London.

Two other suspects, Roman Lavrynovych and Stanislav Carpiuc, both with ties to Ukraine, have also been held in police custody in connection with the case. The trio haven't been charged under terrorism laws or the new National Security Act, which is designed to curb hostile state activities. Prime Minister Starmer criticized the events as assaults on democracy and shared values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

