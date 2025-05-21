Delhi High Court Demands Removal of Defamatory Posts Against Journalists

The Delhi High Court has ordered Abhijit Iyer Mitra to take down allegedly defamatory posts aimed at nine women journalists from Newslaundry within five hours. These posts were described as abusive and not befitting a civilised society.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav reprimanded Mitra's defense counsel, emphasizing the inappropriateness of the language used in the posts. He insisted on their removal before any further hearings could proceed.

The case moves forward as the journalists, seeking an injunction and Rs 2 crore in damages, accused Mitra of making malicious and unfounded allegations, including the use of derogatory slurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)