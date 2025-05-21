NCW Demands Probe into DMK Youth Wing Harassment Allegations
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated an inquiry into allegations of sexual coercion involving a DMK youth wing member in Tamil Nadu. The claims were made by the accused's wife, asserting he forced girls to engage with politicians. The NCW urges a thorough investigation.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has responded to allegations of sexual coercion connected to a youth wing official from the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu.
The accusations, reportedly made by the accused official's wife, suggest he compelled young women to 'sleep with politicians,' raising serious concerns of misconduct and abuse of power.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has called for an immediate and unbiased investigation by the Tamil Nadu Police, emphasizing the need to protect the survivor and eliminate any chance of political meddling. The Commission has demanded a case be filed under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, urging for a report within three days.
