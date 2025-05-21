Left Menu

NCW Demands Probe into DMK Youth Wing Harassment Allegations

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated an inquiry into allegations of sexual coercion involving a DMK youth wing member in Tamil Nadu. The claims were made by the accused's wife, asserting he forced girls to engage with politicians. The NCW urges a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:51 IST
NCW Demands Probe into DMK Youth Wing Harassment Allegations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has responded to allegations of sexual coercion connected to a youth wing official from the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu.

The accusations, reportedly made by the accused official's wife, suggest he compelled young women to 'sleep with politicians,' raising serious concerns of misconduct and abuse of power.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has called for an immediate and unbiased investigation by the Tamil Nadu Police, emphasizing the need to protect the survivor and eliminate any chance of political meddling. The Commission has demanded a case be filed under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, urging for a report within three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025