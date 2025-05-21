Major Blow to Maoists: Top Leader Allegedly Among 27 Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In an intense clash in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, at least 27 Naxalites were killed, with the possibility of the notorious Maoist leader Basavaraju being among them, according to official sources.

The violent encounter also claimed the life of a member of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), while others sustained injuries but are now stable. Police have hailed the operation as a 'historic success,' reflecting a significant blow to Maoist influence in the area.

This successful operation, conducted in the dense forests of the Abhujmad tri-junction, has reportedly dismantled a section of the Maoists' leadership, as 200 Naxalites have been eliminated in Chhattisgarh this year alone, marking a significant policing achievement in the conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)