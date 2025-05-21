Left Menu

Major Blow to Maoists: Top Leader Allegedly Among 27 Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, security forces killed at least 27 Naxalites, potentially including top Maoist leader Basavaraju. The operation involved multiple districts and was based on intelligence reports. A state police DRG member also died, as the forces claimed historic success against the Maoists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:44 IST
In an intense clash in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, at least 27 Naxalites were killed, with the possibility of the notorious Maoist leader Basavaraju being among them, according to official sources.

The violent encounter also claimed the life of a member of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), while others sustained injuries but are now stable. Police have hailed the operation as a 'historic success,' reflecting a significant blow to Maoist influence in the area.

This successful operation, conducted in the dense forests of the Abhujmad tri-junction, has reportedly dismantled a section of the Maoists' leadership, as 200 Naxalites have been eliminated in Chhattisgarh this year alone, marking a significant policing achievement in the conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

