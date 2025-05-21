Left Menu

Serial Bride Scammer Busted: Woman Dupes 25 Men

Anuradha, a 23-year-old from Bhopal, was arrested for allegedly scamming at least 25 men by marrying them and absconding with money and valuables. This operation was uncovered after a complaint led to an investigation, revealing a network of fraudulent marriages. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, Anuradha, a 23-year-old resident of Bhopal, was arrested for allegedly conning over 25 men into bogus marriages, fleeing with cash and valuables. The Sawai Madhopur police apprehended her on May 18, putting an end to her fraudulent activities.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint lodged by Vishnu Gupta, who was duped by intermediaries promising a suitable bride. Gupta was shown Anuradha's picture, convinced to marry her, and subsequently defrauded of Rs 2 lakh. The investigation revealed Anuradha’s consistent pattern of marriage, theft, and disappearance across various states.

Posing as a groom, the police traced Anuradha through contacts operating within the scam. Her arrest marks a significant breakthrough in disrupting a wider network involved in orchestrating such fraudulent schemes. Authorities are now focused on capturing other accomplices and reclaiming stolen property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

