Ukrainian National in Court Over Arson Attacks Linked to UK PM

A Ukrainian national has been charged in connection with several arson attacks targeting properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Petro Pochynok, aged 34, appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Authorities responded to fires over several days this month, involving a North London home owned by Starmer, a nearby property where he previously lived, and a car once belonging to the Prime Minister. Pochynok is the third individual held regarding these incidents, joining Roman Lavrynovych and Stanislav Carpiuc, who are both currently in police custody.

The suspects have not been charged under terrorism legislation or the newer National Security Act. Prime Minister Starmer condemned the events, describing them as "an attack on all of us, on our democracy and the values we stand for." The next court hearing for the suspects is scheduled for June 6 at London's Old Bailey.

