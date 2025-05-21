Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Valour

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:15 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed national pride in the armed forces for their exemplary valor during Operation Sindoor, stressing that this bravery has resonated with the Indian populace.

Visiting troops at the Poonch Brigade, Sinha distributed sweets and praised the military's success in destabilizing terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He emphasized the operation's swift triumph over enemies.

Sinha also highlighted India's burgeoning economic prowess and criticized Pakistan for its reliance on loans to fuel terrorism. He announced job opportunities for families affected by recent conflicts and paid respects at the Nangali Sahib gurdwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

