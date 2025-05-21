Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Valour
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha praised the Indian armed forces' courage during Operation Sindoor, which crippled enemy forces in the Jammu region. He commended the military for dismantling terror infrastructure and assured support for affected families. Sinha emphasized India's growing economic strength and criticized Pakistan's terror strategies.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed national pride in the armed forces for their exemplary valor during Operation Sindoor, stressing that this bravery has resonated with the Indian populace.
Visiting troops at the Poonch Brigade, Sinha distributed sweets and praised the military's success in destabilizing terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He emphasized the operation's swift triumph over enemies.
Sinha also highlighted India's burgeoning economic prowess and criticized Pakistan for its reliance on loans to fuel terrorism. He announced job opportunities for families affected by recent conflicts and paid respects at the Nangali Sahib gurdwara.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Owaisi's Bold Call: Time for Firm Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism
India Vows Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir Bank's Ambitious Profit Target for 2030
US Pledges Robust Support to India Against Terrorism Amidst Growing Tensions
Former PM's Bold Support for Modi's Terrorism Strategy