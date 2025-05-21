Left Menu

False Hijack Alarm: Tanker Incident Near Iran's Coast

A tanker, flying the Panama flag and linked to the UAE, issued a false hijack distress call. The incident occurred near Iran's Bandar-e-Jask port. British maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed that the vessel was not actually hijacked, despite initial reports of an interdiction.

A tense maritime situation unfolded when a Panama-flagged, UAE-linked products tanker issued a false hijack distress call. The vessel was reportedly intercepted about 51 nautical miles northwest of Iran's Bandar-e-Jask port.

British maritime security firm Ambrey swiftly responded, clarifying that the tanker was not in fact hijacked, as initially believed. The confirmation helped ease concerns about security in the region's waters.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by maritime security firms in ensuring accurate information dissemination and dealing with potential threats in volatile areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

