Delhi Police Captures Proclaimed Offender in Drug Trafficking Case

Delhi Police apprehended Bazid Khan, a 24-year-old accused and proclaimed offender in a drug trafficking case, from Gujarat. Khan, carrying a Rs 25,000 reward, was evading arrest since May 2023. His capture followed the revelations made by an associate caught with contraband. Khan was tracked down and arrested after extensive police efforts.

Delhi Police Captures Proclaimed Offender in Drug Trafficking Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended Bazid Khan, a 24-year-old proclaimed offender, wanted in a drug-related case. Khan was captured in Gujarat after six months of evading arrest, linked to a narcotics case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

According to police, Khan's name surfaced during the interrogation of another accused, Imran Khan alias Sahil, who was arrested with narcotics in 2022. Shahjahanpur resident Bazid allegedly supplied the contraband that led to his notoriety in the crime branch records.

Police tracked Khan to Morbi, Gujarat, and after prolonged efforts and raids, they successfully arrested him on May 18. This arrest highlights the persistent efforts of law enforcement agencies in tackling drug trafficking and bringing offenders to justice.

