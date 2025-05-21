Conflict in Gaza: Strikes, Aid Blocks, and Global Response

Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 45 individuals, including several women and a newborn, as the conflict with Hamas persists without signs of resolution.

Efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region face hurdles, as aid trucks allowed into Gaza struggle to reach those most in need, exacerbated by logistical challenges and time constraints imposed by Israeli military requirements.

As the international community, including the UK and the EU, re-evaluates trade and diplomatic relations with Israel, calls for a ceasefire grow, underscored by the withdrawal of UK trade talks and pressure for peace amid escalating hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)