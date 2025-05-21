Left Menu

Conflict in Gaza: Strikes, Aid Blocks, and Global Response

The ongoing conflict in Gaza continues as Israeli strikes kill at least 45 people, heighten international tension, and hamper humanitarian aid distribution. Efforts to mediate the conflict face challenges, with trade negotiations affected and global calls for de-escalation intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT

Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 45 individuals, including several women and a newborn, as the conflict with Hamas persists without signs of resolution.

Efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region face hurdles, as aid trucks allowed into Gaza struggle to reach those most in need, exacerbated by logistical challenges and time constraints imposed by Israeli military requirements.

As the international community, including the UK and the EU, re-evaluates trade and diplomatic relations with Israel, calls for a ceasefire grow, underscored by the withdrawal of UK trade talks and pressure for peace amid escalating hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

