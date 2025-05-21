Left Menu

Mystery in Madrid: Former Ukrainian Politician Assassinated

Former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was shot dead in a Madrid suburb. Portnov, a former aide to pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovich, moved to Russia in 2014 and was involved in legal controversies. His death adds to a series of high-profile Russia-Ukraine related crimes in Spain.

Andriy Portnov, a former high-ranking Ukrainian politician, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Madrid on Wednesday, Spanish authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred outside the American School of Madrid, located in the affluent suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcon.

Portnov, aged 51, was once a top advisor to Viktor Yanukovich, the pro-Russian president removed from power during the 2014 Ukrainian uprising. After leaving for Russia in 2014, Portnov became entangled in various legal investigations, including treason and embezzlement, although these charges and European Union sanctions were ultimately lifted.

Despite his controversial past, Portnov had been residing quietly in Madrid from at least April 2024, according to an RFE/RL report. His assassination contributes to a string of crimes tied to Russian and Ukrainian affairs in Spain, reflecting the underlying international tensions.

