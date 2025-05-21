Left Menu

Former Cricketer Ramith Rambukwella Arrested in Corruption Scandal

Ramith Rambukwella, ex-Sri Lankan cricketer, was arrested by an anti-graft commission for corruption linked to his father, a former minister. Imprisoned until June 3, his case highlights ongoing political corruption investigations. Concurrently, Namal Rajapaksa faces charges involving money misappropriation linked to rugby development.

21-05-2025
  • Sri Lanka

Ramith Rambukwella, a former Sri Lankan cricketer, was detained by an anti-graft agency on Wednesday, implicated in a corruption investigation associated with his father, a prominent politician.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) summoned Rambukwella for questioning, leading to his arrest. Subsequently, Colombo's Chief Magistrate remanded him until June 3.

Meanwhile, Namal Rajapaksa, another high-profile figure and son of the former president, faces charges over allegedly embezzling LKR 70 million intended for rugby development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

