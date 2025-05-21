Former Cricketer Ramith Rambukwella Arrested in Corruption Scandal

Ramith Rambukwella, a former Sri Lankan cricketer, was detained by an anti-graft agency on Wednesday, implicated in a corruption investigation associated with his father, a prominent politician.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) summoned Rambukwella for questioning, leading to his arrest. Subsequently, Colombo's Chief Magistrate remanded him until June 3.

Meanwhile, Namal Rajapaksa, another high-profile figure and son of the former president, faces charges over allegedly embezzling LKR 70 million intended for rugby development.

