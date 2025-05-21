Former Cricketer Ramith Rambukwella Arrested in Corruption Scandal
Ramith Rambukwella, ex-Sri Lankan cricketer, was arrested by an anti-graft commission for corruption linked to his father, a former minister. Imprisoned until June 3, his case highlights ongoing political corruption investigations. Concurrently, Namal Rajapaksa faces charges involving money misappropriation linked to rugby development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Ramith Rambukwella, a former Sri Lankan cricketer, was detained by an anti-graft agency on Wednesday, implicated in a corruption investigation associated with his father, a prominent politician.
The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) summoned Rambukwella for questioning, leading to his arrest. Subsequently, Colombo's Chief Magistrate remanded him until June 3.
Meanwhile, Namal Rajapaksa, another high-profile figure and son of the former president, faces charges over allegedly embezzling LKR 70 million intended for rugby development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Electoral Test: Local Council Elections Amidst Political Tensions
Sri Lanka's Local Elections: A Crucial Test for Dissanayake's Governance
Sri Lanka Cricket Enlists Ex-India Coach for Fielding Excellence
R Sridhar Elevates Sri Lankan Cricket's Fielding Standards
Sri Lankan Batters Shine in ICC Women's ODI Rankings Boost