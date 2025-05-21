Left Menu

Empowering Police: Digital Skills Revolution

Over 700 investigating officers attended a workshop organized by the State Crime Records Bureau to enhance skills in digital investigation, evidence management, and case documentation. The training aims to improve the efficiency of the Odisha Police using technology for better justice delivery.

Updated: 21-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:53 IST
In a significant move towards modernization, over 700 investigating officers participated in a workshop focused on digital investigation and evidence management. This initiative, organized by the State Crime Records Bureau, aimed at equipping officers with advanced skills necessary for today's law enforcement challenges.

Satyajit Naik, DIG Eastern Range, emphasized that the training's core objective is to leverage technology to boost the effectiveness and efficiency of police investigations. Employing e-investigation, e-sakshya, and e-sign tools, these officers are set to redefine justice delivery in Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj districts.

The Odisha Police's adoption of this progressive approach highlights their commitment to staying ahead of the curve in law enforcement innovations, promising enhanced crime-solving capabilities and public service efficiency.

