Haryana Expands Labour Courts to Enhance Industrial Dispute Resolution

The Haryana government, aiming to accelerate the resolution of industrial disputes, has approved the creation of 12 additional labour courts across the state. According to an announcement by Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij, this initiative will increase the total number of labour courts in Haryana to 26, enhancing access to justice for workers.

The proposal, which has been greenlit by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, outlines the establishment of these courts in Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, and Mewat (Nuh). Alongside this, existing and upcoming court projects in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal, and Rewari add up to 14 courts currently operational, under construction, or approved.

With an anticipated investment of Rs 12 crores for infrastructure and resources, the minister emphasized the state's dedication to expediting industrial dispute handling and ensuring timely justice. Currently, nine labour courts function across six districts, and the formation of these new courts underscores the government's commitment to serving the labour sector effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)