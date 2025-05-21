Left Menu

Hotel Raid in Bareilly Uncovers Alleged Sex Racket

In Bareilly, police arrested seven women and three men during a hotel raid for their alleged involvement in a sex racket. The operation, conducted at Hotel Sambhav, resulted in the seizure of cash and explicit materials. A case under the Immoral Traffic Act has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown in Bareilly, seven women and three men were apprehended following a raid at Hotel Sambhav, suspected of running a sex racket, police disclosed on Wednesday.

The operation, executed on Tuesday evening at a hotel situated in Sanjaynagar, led to the seizure of INR 82,500 and explicit materials were reportedly found at the scene, according to law enforcement authorities.

The Circle Officer City-III, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pankaj Srivastava, stated that the raid followed a tip-off, and further revealed that two women managed to escape and are currently at large. A case has been filed under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, with all suspects being presented in a local court and subsequently remanded in jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

